March 2 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd

* Refers to announcement in relation to open tender process for public sale of 12% and 20% equity interests in Shanghai Gang Lu and Shanghai Pu Gang

* Unit submitted an application to bid for equity interests at consideration of RMB130.7 million and RMB 76.4 million

* COPIDL and COPSL received confirmations from Shanghai United Assets and equity exchange to become successful bidders for acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: