March 22 China Oil And Gas Group Ltd:

* On 22 March 2017, group entered into a concession right agreement with development committee of Xiantao

* Deal in relation to rural piped gas in Zhengchang Township, Xiantao City

* Pursuant to which development committee of Xiantao agreed to grant group piped gas concession right for a term of 25 years