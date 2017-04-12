April 12 China Oil & Gas Group Ltd:

* China Oil & Gas-issuance Of US$350,000,000 4.625 pct Senior Notes Due 2022

* On 11 April 2017, co and subsidiary guarantors entered into purchase agreement with Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley in connection with notes issue

* Gross proceeds of notes issue, before deduction of underwriting commissions and other estimated expenses, will amount to US$350 million

* Intends to use net proceeds from notes issue to repay certain existing indebtedness including 2013 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: