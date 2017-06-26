BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
June 26 China Overseas Property Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into licence agreement with COHL
* COHL agreed to license to company licensed premises for a term of three years from 1 October 2017 until 30 September 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.