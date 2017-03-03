March 3 China Partytime Culture Holdings Ltd :

* China Partytime Culture expected results due to decrease in turnover by approximately 10% for year ended 31 december 2016

* Group is expected to record a decrease in net profit of not more than 20% for year ended 31 december 2016

* Group is expected to record decrease in net profit attributable to equity holders of not more than 17% for fy ended 31 dec 2016