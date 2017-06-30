UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 30 China Pioneer Pharma Holdings Ltd :
* Company entered into a distribution agreement with Ortho Development Corporation
* Agreement in relation to exclusive distribution rights of BKS products in China
* Company is granted exclusive distribution rights to Ortho Development's balanced knee system products in People's Republic Of China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources