BRIEF-Snap is buying mapping startup Zenly for $200 mln- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 6 China Public Procurement Ltd :
* Announces subscription of new shares under general mandate
* Company and Ngongfull Science And Technology ltd entered into subscription agreement
* Net proceeds from issue of subscription shares is estimated to be approximately HK$68.5 million
* Proposes share consolidation on basis of every 10 existing shares of HK$0.01 each be consolidated into 1 consolidated share of HK$0.1 each
* Ngongfull Science and Technology to subscribe for 2.3 billion shares at subscription price of HK$0.0303 per subscription share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick, co-founder of one of the most influential technology companies of its generation, resigned on Tuesday under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.
