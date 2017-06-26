BRIEF-Meet Group reaches agreement with Harvest Capital
* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent directors to Meet Group's board
June 26 China Railway Signal & Communication Corp Ltd-
* Fu Jianguo tendered his resignation to board as executive director
* Fu jianguo also resigns as vice chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent directors to Meet Group's board
* Says receives final court approval for plan of arrangement with Hytera Communications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES/NEW YORK, June 27 Bill Cosby said on Tuesday he has no plans to hold town hall events to discuss sexual assault, days after his spokesman suggested the comedian planned a series of public talks to educate men about how to avoid false accusations.