BRIEF-Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
April 27 (Reuters) -
* China rapid finance limited sees ipo of 10 million ads priced between $6.00 and $7.00 per ads - sec filing
* China rapid finance limited had previously expected its ipo of 10 million ads priced at $9.50 and $11.50 per ads
* Pacific Biosciences of California announces pricing of public offering of common stock
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Swedish music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the company said in its annual financial statement, ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Adesto Technologies Corporation prices public offering of common stock