UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 21 China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd
* consolidated profit attributable to company's shareholders in 2016 was rmb629 million
* fy profit after tax recorded an increase of 6.8% year-on-year to rmb1,419 million
* board recommended a final dividend of rmb0.08 per share
* "group is determined to expand proportion of its mid- to high-end beer products and canned beer products"
* Fy turnover of the group’s continuing operations reached rmb28,694 million, representing an increase of 2.6%
* "benefit of CRSB acquisition has not been fully reflected in 2016 but is expected to be fully reflected in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources