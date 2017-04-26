BRIEF-Novartis says FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for generic version of Advair Diskus
* FDA accepts Sandoz regulatory submission for a generic version of Advair Diskus
April 26 China Resources Double-Crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 28.75 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ov1Yxn
LONDON, June 15 Scientists have identified three mutations that, if they occurred at the same time in nature, could turn a strain of bird flu now circulating in China into a potential pandemic virus that could spread among people.
BOSTON, June 15 Lawyers for a Massachusetts pharmacy executive convicted of fraud for his role in a 2012 U.S. meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people asked a judge to order a new trial, charging that prosecutors misbehaved in providing evidence to the jury.