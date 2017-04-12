BRIEF-Vita 34 ag wins MK Beleggingsmaatschappij Venlo B.V. as new strategic investor
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ACQUIRES MK BELEGGINGSMAATSCHAPPIJ VENLO B.V. AS A NEW STRATEGIC INVESTOR AND SECURES SUPPORT FOR FURTHER CORPORATE ACTION
April 12 China Resources Double-crane Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned sub-subsidiary received goods manufacture practice (GMP) certificate from Jiangsu Food and Drug Administration
* Certificate issued to large volume injection including polypropylene dropping bottle and infusion bag manufactured by the unit and the valid period is until April 4, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VSJyJE
Further company coverage:
Says Cosentyx shows sustained improvements in signs and symptoms for both active ankylosing spondylitis and psoriatic arthritis in up to 80 percent of patients at 3 years
REG-INNATE PHARMA : DOSE-ESCALATION DATA SHOW FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE AND PROMISING CLINICAL ACTIVITY FOR IPH4102