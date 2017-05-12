BRIEF-Biocon allots bonus shares in 2:1 ratio
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
May 12 China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Ltd -
* Entered into sales framework agreement 2017 with cr healthcare
* Deal for a term commencing on 12 may 2017 and ending on 31 december 2018
* Agreed to supply medical and pharmaceutical products and consumables to hospitals that are managed by cr healthcare Source text (bit.ly/2pryKzT) Further company coverage:
* Says allotment in the ratio of 2:1 Source text: http://bit.ly/2rIfgbq Further company coverage:
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
* Says it plans share issue to raise up to 703 million yuan ($103.15 million)