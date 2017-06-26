June 26 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says board elects Song Qing as chairman, replacing Wang Chuncheng who resigned due to change in job role

* Says Song Qing resigns as president due to change in job role

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sHFIkA; bit.ly/2sSuurJ

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)