BRIEF-Hydropothecary announces upsize of previously announced bought deal private placement financing to $25.0 million
June 26 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says board elects Song Qing as chairman, replacing Wang Chuncheng who resigned due to change in job role
* Says Song Qing resigns as president due to change in job role
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sHFIkA; bit.ly/2sSuurJ
* Quest Diagnostics announces intent to acquire Cape Cod Healthcare outreach laboratory business in Massachusetts
June 27 Linde AG's Lincare unit has agreed to pay $20 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the company of fraudulently billing the U.S. government for oxygen and respiratory care equipment.