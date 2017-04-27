BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 China Resources Sanjiu Medical & Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 19.95 percent y/y at 374.69 million yuan ($54.36 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p6Nfr3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8932 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Advanced Pharma Inc d/b/a Avella of Houston issues voluntary nationwide recall of all unexpired nitroglycerin injection in 5pct dextrose USP products produced at its houston location from March 3, 2017 through May 31, 2017 due to sub-potency
* DBV Technologies announces appointment of Julie O'Neill to board of directors