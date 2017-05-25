BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 25 China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.15 yuan(before tax)/share and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 0.4 new shares/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 1
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PVrBrp
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.
* TearLab Corp - on June 19, nasdaq hearings panel granted co's request for continued listing, pursuant to extension, through October 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: