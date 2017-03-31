March 31 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd:

* Purchaser to purchase, and vendor to sell, entire equity interest in target company for consideration of rmb645 million

* The purchaser, vendor and target company entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Shanghai gorgeous smarter energy company, as purchaser; shanghai guxin asset management company limited, as vendor

* Qingdao guxin electricity investment company limited as target company

Source text (bit.ly/2opwOUG)

