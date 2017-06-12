BRIEF-Raiffeisen says unlikely to increase size of Polish IPO
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
June 12 China Smarter Energy Group Holdings Ltd :
* FY loss attributable HK$456.7 million versus loss of HK$96.4 million
* For FY group recorded negative revenue of about HK$124.6 million as compared to revenue of about HK$253.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption
* Seeks members' nod for issue of shares up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: