April 7 China Soft Power Technology Holdings Ltd

* Company entered into NS placing agreement with placing agent

* Placing agent has agreed to procure, total of not less than six NS placees to subscribe for a maximum of 1.79 billion shares

* Net proceeds to company from ns placing HK$273.6 million

* Deal at placing price of HK$0.155 per placing share

* China soft power technology- intends to use net proceeds from NS placing & CB placing: about 50% for financial investments & trading; about 30% for money lending business

* Placing agent is central wealth securities investment limited

* Placing agent to subscribe for convertible bonds of aggregate principal amount of HK$342.5 million

* Convertible bonds bear zero interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: