July 25 (Reuters) - China South City Holdings Ltd

* Ma Kai Cheung has tendered his resignation as co-chairman of group but shall remain as a non-executive director of company

* Cheng Chung Hing has been re-designated as chairman & ceased to act as co-chairman, and will remain as an executive director of co

* Sun Kai Lit Cliff, Ma Wai Mo And Leung Moon Lam have tendered their resignations as non-executive directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: