UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd
* On 26 May 2017, due to investigation, board has resolved to suspend duties and functions of Liu Qingping as chairman
* There has been no progress and resulting in delay in issue of forensic investigation report regarding resolving audit issues
* On 25 may, special investigation committee noted bedding workshop & some of spinning plants stopped operating
* In light of the unusual findings and observations, special investigation committee is feeling 'surprised' and 'unexpected' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources