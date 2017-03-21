March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:

* The board has recommended a final dividend of hk3.59 cents per share for the year ended 31 december 2016

* FY revenue from continuing operations RMB 6.53 billion versus RMB 3.71 billion

* FY profit attributable to owners of company rmb 966.9 million, up 54.6pct

* Expects that the concentrated TCM granules market will experience growth in the coming 5-10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: