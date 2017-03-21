BRIEF- CRE announces change of chairman and president
* Says it appoints current president Shuhei Yamashita as chairman of the board of the company
March 22 China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings Co Ltd:
* The board has recommended a final dividend of hk3.59 cents per share for the year ended 31 december 2016
* FY revenue from continuing operations RMB 6.53 billion versus RMB 3.71 billion
* FY profit attributable to owners of company rmb 966.9 million, up 54.6pct
* Expects that the concentrated TCM granules market will experience growth in the coming 5-10 years
June 16GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 16 * Price undisclosed
* Says LIC raises stake in co by 2.34 percent to 10.42 percent