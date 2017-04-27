April 27 China U-ton Holdings Ltd:

* Company, vendor A and covenantor A who is Cheng Ngok Fai entered into spa A

* Co to purchase and connected-world group to sell sale shares at consideration of USD 3.1 million

* China U-Ton says company to purchase and Full Dragon Group to sell 232.3 million ordinary shares of Nine Express at consideration of usd 7.3 million Source text (bit.ly/2p7DWY1) Further company coverage: