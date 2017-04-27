BRIEF-Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
April 27 China U-ton Holdings Ltd:
* Company, vendor A and covenantor A who is Cheng Ngok Fai entered into spa A
* Co to purchase and connected-world group to sell sale shares at consideration of USD 3.1 million
* China U-Ton says company to purchase and Full Dragon Group to sell 232.3 million ordinary shares of Nine Express at consideration of usd 7.3 million Source text (bit.ly/2p7DWY1) Further company coverage:
* Terago Inc announces election of directors and Matthew Gerber as new chair of the board
* AMD selected by the U.S. Department of energy to help drive next-generation supercomputing hardware architecture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Nortech Systems and Bank Of America Merrill Lynch announce new commercial banking agreement