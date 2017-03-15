UPDATE 2-Carrie Fisher's death caused by sleep apnea, other factors -coroner
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
March 15 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* FY mobile billing subscriber average revenue per user (ARPU) RMB46.4
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was RMB0.63 billion, down by 94.1% year-on-year
* 2016, service revenue of company reached RMB240.98 billion, up 2.4% year-on-year
* FY broadband access ARPU RMB49.4
* FY revenue RMB274.197 billion versus RMB277.049 billion
* Going forward, the company will continue to strive to improve profitability
* Board has resolved not to pay a dividend for the year 2016
* Will promote frequency band and capacity reduction of 2G/3G networks in an orderly manner to improve management, cost effectiveness
* Company approved payment of a final dividend of RMB0.17 per ordinary share for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fisher died of sleep apnea, other undetermined causes - coroner
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.