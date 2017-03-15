March 15 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd

* FY mobile billing subscriber average revenue per user (ARPU) RMB46.4

* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders of company was RMB0.63 billion, down by 94.1% year-on-year

* 2016, service revenue of company reached RMB240.98 billion, up 2.4% year-on-year

* FY broadband access ARPU RMB49.4

* FY revenue RMB274.197 billion versus RMB277.049 billion

* Going forward, the company will continue to strive to improve profitability

* Board has resolved not to pay a dividend for the year 2016

* Will promote frequency band and capacity reduction of 2G/3G networks in an orderly manner to improve management, cost effectiveness

* Company approved payment of a final dividend of RMB0.17 per ordinary share for 2015