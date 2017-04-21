BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* For March aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 266.265 million
* For March net addition of mobile billing subscribers 0.641 million
* For March aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.589 million
* For March net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.357 million
* For March aggregate number of 4G subscribers 122.726 million
* For March net addition of 4G subscribers 6.613 million Source text ID: (bit.ly/2pJXwbc) Further company coverage:
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.