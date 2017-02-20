BRIEF-J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
* J2 GLOBAL ANNOUNCES PROPOSED $550 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT OFFERING
Feb 20 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* Jan net addition of 4G subscribers 5.98 million
* Jan aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 265.088 million
* Jan net addition of mobile billing subscribers 1.266 million
* Jan net addition of fixed-line broadband subscribers 0.91 million
* Jan aggregate number of 4g subscribers 110.529 million
* Jan aggregate number of fixed-line broadband subscribers 76.146 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
NEW YORK, June 16 Securus Technologies is in the midst of finalizing revisions to its US$1.3bn leveraged buyout debt package after investors pushed back on a first-out revolver included in the capital structure, according to sources.