BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
April 21 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* Qtrly profit attributable to equity shareholders of company amounted to RMB 862 million, up by 79.3% year-on-year
* Qtrly revenue RMB 69.005 billion versus RMB 70.34 billion
* Qtrly service revenue amounted to RMB 61,426 million, up by 2.4% year-on-year
* Q1 mobile billing subscriber arpu was RMB 46.7, 4g subscriber arpu was RMB 73.9 Source text (bit.ly/2owH8Jm) Further company coverage:
