BRIEF-Shortcut Media gets orders with total value of SEK 2 million
GETS ORDERS WITH TOTAL VALUE OF SEK 2 MILLION
March 6 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* Will substantially reduce internet private line access tariff for small and medium enterprises, reduce international long-distance call tariff
* Will stop charging mobile handset subscribers domestic long-distance and roaming fee
Expects tariff reduction measures will impact operating revenue and net profit of company to a certain extent
