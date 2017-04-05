BRIEF-China Science Publishing & Media says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
April 5 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* Contemplation of significant matters by ultimate parent company and resumption of trading
* Co has been notified by China United Network Communications Group Co Ltd that Unicom Group is contemplatin matters relating to mixed ownership reform
* As related plan for these matters is still under further deliberation, these matters are still subject to substantial uncertainty
* Made an application for resumption of trading in shares and debt securities of co with effect from 9 a.m. On 6 april 2017
* Significant matters may potentially involve a change in shareholding structure of unicom a share company
* Significant matters may also involve using China United Network Communications Ltd as a platform for mixed ownership reform Source text ( bit.ly/2oBwhlA ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.033 yuan per share(before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
June 15 Zhejiang Jingsheng Mechanical & Electrical Co Ltd
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.18 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 20