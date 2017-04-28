BRIEF-BlackRock’s Rick Rieder says Fed meeting continues to signal 3 rate hikes in 2017
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
April 28China Union Holdings Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay cash 3 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2UgNGg
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 14 Rick Rieder, BlackRock’s CIO, Global Fixed Income:
* Richard Abbe reports 5.8 percent passive stake in CHF Solutions Inc as of june 6 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2sbOs0d Further company coverage:
* Investar Holding Corporation announces acquisition approvals