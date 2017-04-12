April 12 China United Travel Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to invest 1.5 million yuan to set up a Hubei-based equity investment JV with partners and hold 30 percent stake in JV

* Says it will contribute capital of 23.5 million yuan to establish sport industry investment buyout fund, equivalent to a 9.4 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9SUIg7

