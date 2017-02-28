Feb 28 China Vanguard Group Ltd:

* A definitive joint venture agreement for establishment of jv company was signed

* Parties shall totally invest RMB 10 million as registered capital based on their respective equity interest in jv company

* Group, Sinopharm Ecommerce, Iqark & United Enterprises jv co will hold 51%, 5%, 30%, & 14% of equity interest in jv co respectively