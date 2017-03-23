UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 23 China Vanguard Group Ltd-
* Signing Definitive Joint Venture Agreement
* A definitive joint venture agreement for establishment of jv company was signed on 23 march 2017
* Parties shall totally invest hk$10 million as share capital based on their respective equity interest in jv company
* Refers to announcement of co regarding a letter of intent signed by unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources