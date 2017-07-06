MetLife says to buy bond fund manager Logan Circle for $250 mln
* Buying fixed-income focused manager for $250 mln - statement
July 7 China Vanke Co Ltd:
* Acquires certain assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
* Deal for consideration of RMB55.1 billion
* Application made by co to stock exchange for resumption of trading in H shares on stock exchange with effect 7 July 2017
SAO PAULO, July 7 IRB Brasil Resseguros SA, Brazil's largest reinsurer, filed on Friday a plan for an initial public offering in the São Paulo Stock Exchange, adding to a wave of listings despite mounting political turmoil.
* Tremont Mortgage trust files for IPO of up to $100 million - sec filing