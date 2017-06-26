BRIEF-Mastercard announces annual meeting results
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
June 26 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says board is aware of unusual A-share price movements on previous three trading days
* Says there is no undisclosed major events which have the potential to move its share prices
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sSKKJr
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of battleground village in North Carolina