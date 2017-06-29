BRIEF-Berkshire says will exercise warrants to acquire 700 mln shares of Bank of America
* Bank of America Corp announced plans to increase quarterly dividend to $0.12 per share on June 28
June 30 China Vanke Co Limited
* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation
* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is approximately rmb55.1 billion
* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% equity interest in guangdong trust real estate development corporation
* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% equity interest in guangdong trust real estate development corporation

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% interest of guangdong international trust in its guangzhou real estate branch
* Unipol shares rise, UnipolSai's fall (Recasts, adds broker comments, shares)
* Fitch says Central Bank stance supports Russian growth recovery