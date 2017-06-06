BRIEF-Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering
* Safety Income & Growth announces pricing of its initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 6 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says shareholder Shenzhen Metro Group plans to acquire shares in the company
* Says A-shares to halt trading from June 7 pending announcement related to the matter
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qSXFcu
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)