UPDATE 1-Moody's downgrades Australia's top banks over housing risk
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
May 15 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says Beijing unit plans to invest up to 1.2 billion yuan ($174.13 million) to set up fund with size of up to 5.4 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qIZjRB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8915 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sydney, Melbourne house prices have doubled since 2009 (Adds more Moody's comment, details)
* Says informed by major shareholder of intention to dispose of its interest in NDIL to another insurance group Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Moody's says rise in countercyclical capital buffer is credit positive for Czech banks because it ensures that they focus on capital retention to preserve their existing solid capital bases amid strong loan growth