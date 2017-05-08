May 8 China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.051 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 11

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 12 and the dividend will be paid on May 12

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/pWnF60

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)