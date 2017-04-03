BRIEF-Tata Consultancy Services launches AI for SAP ops
* Says TCS launches AI for SAP operations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssjNOp) Further company coverage:
April 3China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 0.51 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/izIjUZ
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says TCS launches AI for SAP operations Source text: (http://bit.ly/2ssjNOp) Further company coverage:
June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 International Airlines Group CEO Willie Walsh: