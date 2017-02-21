BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 China Wafer Level CSP Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Feb 22
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lC113A
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047