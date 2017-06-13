BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports FY group pre-tax loss 1.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
June 13China World Trade Center Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 1st tranche super short-term financing notes worth 500 million yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.85 percent

MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks between Brussels and London would be negative for the United Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.