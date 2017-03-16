March 16 China Xd Plastics Co Ltd:

* Specialty chemical company China Xd Plastics announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.56

* Q4 revenue rose 38.5 percent to $377.8 million

* Sees FY 2017 revenue $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion

* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - gross margin in fiscal 2017 is expected to remain stable as compared to that of fiscal 2016

* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd-for 2017, company projects net income to range between $85.0 million to $100.0 million

* China Xd Plastics Co Ltd - in quarter, total volume shipped was 125,525 metric tons, up 30.4% yoy and an increase of 15.5% sequentially