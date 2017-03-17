UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
March 17 China XD Plastics Co Ltd:
* Specialty chemicals company China XD Plastics Company Limited announces official signing of agreement for production of 300,000 metric tons of plastics new materials production in Southwest China
* Projected total capex for project is approximately 2.5 billion RMB with anticipated completion by end of December 2018
* Project will add 320,000 metric tons capacity, company will also benefit from favorable tax policies under China's Go West campaign Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly