UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd:
* Subscriber, co, Morgan Stanley & Co. International and UBS AG entered into placing and subscription agreement
* Each of placing agents agreed to place 135 million existing placing shares at placing price of HK$6.58 per placing share
* Net proceeds from subscription will be about HK$879.8 million
* Intends to use net proceeds for further expansion of its dealership network and its automobile financing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources