UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 23 China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings Ltd
* Automobile Group as purchaser and an individual (an independent third party), as seller, entered into letter of intent
* Deal for consideration of RMB423 million
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire, entire equity interests in China Hengji and Dezhou Shengbao Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources