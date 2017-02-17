UPDATE 2-Fiat Chrysler CEO says 2018 targets unaffected by diesel troubles
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
Feb 17 China Zenix Auto International Ltd
* Announces the settlement of a shareholder lawsuit
* Reached a confidential agreement to settle the proceedings filed by the minority shareholders in court
* China Zenix Auto International says proceedings arose from a restructuring proposal made by the consortium to co in 2013 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2lTGicw) Further company coverage:
* No investor pressure to change strategy if meets 2018 goals (Adds details, quotes)
June 16 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to open a manufacturing facility for its suppliers at its Arlington assembly plant in Texas, adding more than 850 new jobs.
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly