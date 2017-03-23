March 23 China Zheshang Bank Co Ltd :

* Proposed Issuance Of U.S.$2,175,000,000 5.45% Non-cumulative Perpetual Offshore Preference Shares

* Entered into subscription agreement with joint global coordinators and joint lead managers

* Offshore preference shares will have a par value of rmb100 each

* Offshore preference shares will be issued and transferable only in minimum amounts of u.s.$200,000

* Expects proceeds raised from offshore preference shares issuance, after deduction of expenses relating to issuance, to be about rmb14.93 billion

* Pursuant to deal joint lead managers have severally agreed to subscribe and pay for, offshore preference shares

