March 6 Chinacache International Holdings Ltd
:
* ChinaCache announces definitive agreements to sell data
center assets
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- deal for a total
consideration of rmb221.2 million in cash before fees and
expenses
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd - Tianjin Shuishan,
Shanghai Qiaoyong and Tianjin Dingsheng agree to buy 47.67 pct,
26.33 pct and 5.0 pct, in Xin Run
* ChinaCache International- entered definitive agreements to
sell 79.0 pct equity interest of ChinaCache Xin Run technology
to Tianjin Shuishan Technology
* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd- ChinaCache plans to
apply proceeds from transaction to research and development,
working capital and other purposes
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- company has
terminated agreement to sell 60.0 pct of xin run as disclosed in
its press release on december 2, 2015
* ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd- Tianjin Shuishan
will obtain a loan from Shanghai Qiaoyong or its affiliates to
finance its acquisition
* Chinacache International Holdings Ltd- after completion of
transaction, ChinaCache will, through a subsidiary, own 20.0 pct
equity interest of Xin Run
