May 23 Chinadive Watersports Inc :

* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1.5 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 26

* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on May 31 and the dividend will be paid on May 31

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/c0ETYa

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)